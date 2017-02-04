South Sioux City to pay hotel bills of displaced families

The South Sioux City Council will extend the hotel stays of residents displaced by noxious sewer odors through Feb. 14.
The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2k7eMUA ) that City Council voted Friday to pay for the hotel rooms of about a dozen families who have still not returned to their homes. The move came after Big Ox Energy, whose renewable energy plant was tied to the odors, announced it would stop paying for the hotel bills next week.
As many as two dozen residents were originally displaced by the rotten egg smell of hydrogen sulfide permeating several homes.
Last year, city officials said the gas seemed to be emanating from sewer lines flowing from the Big Ox plant. Last week, Big Ox released a report blaming plumbing issues in most of the homes affected.
Comments