Marchers showing support in Salt Lake City for refugees

Marchers in downtown Salt Lake City are showing support for refugees.
The Salt Lake Tribune (https://goo.gl/zG2Bl6 ) reports that hundreds were participating in the midday Saturday march from the federal building to the Utah State Capitol, while Salt Lake City Jackie Biskupski said thousands turned out for the event.
Biskupski was among the participants. She proclaimed in a Twitter post that "it's always a good day to march for hope."
Other marchers carried signs, some quoting biblical passages and others telling refugees they're loved and welcome.
Chants include "no hate, no fear."
The march is a reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
