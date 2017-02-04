Rhode Island legislator proposes Olympic medal tax break

A Rhode Island state lawmaker wants to give a tax break to athletes who win Olympic medals.
Democratic Rep. Thomas Winfield has introduced a bill that would exempt from taxation the value of any medal or prize money earned through Olympic or Paralympic competitions.
Winfield says he doesn't know of any Olympians in his legislative district, which spans the towns of Smithfield and Glocester, but he named several Rhode Island athletes who might benefit.
Winfield says a woman in his district came up with the tax break idea. The constituent is not an Olympic medalist but she's apparently a big fan of them.
The legislation has been referred to the finance committee of the state House of Representatives. The next Winter Olympics begin a year from now in South Korea.
Comments