Protesters again march in Philadelphia against Trump ban

Demonstrators have once again massed in Philadelphia to show opposition to President Trump's temporary refugee and immigration ban.
Hundreds of protesters, many accompanied by children and wearing heavy jackets, scarves and caps to protect against the bitter cold, gathered Saturday afternoon across the street from Philadelphia's City Hall.
They held signs, many saying "No Ban No Wall," and cheered as speakers excoriated the president's executive order a week ago to suspend America's refugee program and halt immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries that the U.S. says raise terrorism concerns.
The demonstrators later began marching through city streets as police closed off traffic to allow the march.
The U.S. government on Saturday suspended enforcement of the ban a day after a federal judge in Washington state temporarily blocked it.
