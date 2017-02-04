More Politics News

February 4, 2017 2:31 PM

Ed Board opposes bills to allow charger schools, vouchers

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

The Nebraska Board of Education voted Friday to oppose legislative bills that would authorize charter schools and provide vouchers for students to attend private schools in certain cases.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2jLyPf8 ) that the board voted 7-1 to oppose those bills. Only board member Pat McPherson, of Omaha, supported the bills.

The first bill would authorize charter schools in districts with low-performing public schools. Several board members questioned the constitutionality of that proposal, noting it would create a separate commission to oversee charter schools.

The other measure would provide vouchers for students to attend private schools if their local schools are among the lowest-performing statewide.

