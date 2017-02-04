Lawmakers often brush off constitutionality concerns

Arizona lawmakers frequently rebuff the legal advice of lawyers who say their proposed bills are unconstitutional.
The Arizona Capitol Times reports (http://bit.ly/2juZMPf) almost every year the Legislature approves a bill that courts later toss out over constitutional issues.
Rules attorneys had flagged nearly all of these pieces of legislation as potentially unconstitutional.
Former rules attorneys say the job requires flexibility as lawmakers consider advice.
Experts say reasons for pursuing potentially unconstitutional bills range from weighing a close call to forcing lawsuits on issues like abortion.
House Rules Committee members recently pushed forward a bill restricting use of certain resources to help carry out federal actions that are considered to be "commandeering."
Rules attorney Tim Fleming had warned the committee on Jan. 23 that the bill was likely unconstitutional.
