South Texas tax collector acquitted in corruption case

A South Texas tax collector has been acquitted of bribery and other public corruption charges.
Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector Tony Yzaguirre (ee-sah-GEER'-ray) Jr. was found not guilty Friday on all 15 counts.
A Nueces (nyoo-AY'-sis) County jury acquitted Yzaguirre on charges of bribery, abuse of official capacity and official oppression.
The trial was moved from Brownsville to Corpus Christi due to extensive publicity about the case and the January 2016 arrest of Yzaguirre, who was then freed on bond.
Prosecutors accused Yzaguirre of accepting cash bribes in an investigation related to processing motor vehicle title transfers. Attorneys for Yzaguirre said the investigation was flawed.
