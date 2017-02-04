More Politics News

February 4, 2017 10:47 AM

Blackburne-Ribsby to become DC Court of Appeals chief judge

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

District of Columbia Court of Appeals Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby will be the court's next chief judge.

The District of Columbia Judicial Nomination Commission announced Blackburne-Rigsby's selection earlier this week. She will take over the role when the current chief judge, Eric T. Washington, steps down in March.

Blackburne-Rigsby was appointed to her current job in 2006 by President George W. Bush. She previously served as a D.C. Superior Court judge for six years and a magistrate judge for five years.

She is a graduate of Duke University and earned her law degree from Howard University.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos