February 4, 2017 10:20 AM

Uber buying plane tickets for drivers stranded by ban

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says his company is buying plane tickets for stranded drivers now that a federal judge has put a hold on President Trump's ban on travel to the United States by migrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Kalanicik tweeted Friday night that the head of litigation for the ride-hailing app is "buying a whole bunch of airline tickets ASAP!"

He added, "#homecoming #fingerscrossed."

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle put a nationwide hold on Trump's executive order Friday night.

It's not clear whether the ruling means that people from the affected countries will immediately start flying to the United States.

Trump tweeted Saturday that the ruling "is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

Kalanick quit Trump's council of business advisers on Thursday.

