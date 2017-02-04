Police: Boat with 93 migrants lands on Cyprus' north coast

A boat carrying 93 migrants believed to be Syrians —including 42 children and 17 women — came ashore on Cyprus' northeastern coast Cypriot officials said Saturday. They believe the voyage started from Mersin, Turkey.
A police official who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with police rules told The Associated Press that the boat was spotted some 15 kilometers (9 miles) off the coast before landing near the village of Kato Pyrgos.
Police officers found the migrants at the landing point shortly after midnight Saturday.
Cyprus' Civil Defense Acting Commander Loukas Hadjimichael told The Associated Press that all 93 migrants are in good health and are being transferred to a reception center near the capital, Nicosia.
Hadjimichael said this is the 11th group which traveled to the eastern Mediterranean island by boat since September 2014. In all, the 11 voyages carried 948 people.
Cyprus lies about 100 miles (160 kilometers) off Syria's Mediterranean coast, but has not had the massive inflow of refugees and migrants that Turkey and Greece have experienced.
Hadjimichael said this was the first migrant boat arrival this year.
