Former Columbus Mayor James Fannon dies at 82

Funeral services were held Friday for former Columbus Mayor James "Jimmy" Fannon, who served one term and also served as a justice court judge.
Lowndes Funeral Home confirms Fannon died Wednesday at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was 82.
The Commercial Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2k5gx4K ) Fannon ran twice for mayor, losing to Fred Hayslett in 1989 before winning the post in 1993. He was elected as a Justice Court Judge in Lowndes County in 1992 but resigned after winning the mayor's race.
Mayor Robert Smith praised Fannon for his service.
"Mayor Fannon was an outstanding mayor for Columbus and did many great works during his service here. Columbus progressed in many ways under his leadership. As mayor, I called Mayor Fannon many times to seek his advice on particular situations and he always helped me to better understand how to respond to the challenges of the city," Smith said.
Justice Court Judge Peggy Phillips, who worked with Fannon, said both he and his wife, Josie, were tireless advocates for the city and county.
"They were just so involved," Phillips said. "They were everywhere."
Smith said the Fannon family followed the former mayor's example of serving others.
"His entire family has a history of service to Columbus with his daughter Janet having served our Columbus Municipal Schools and Heritage Academy, his wife, Josie served as our Community Resource Connection director, his son Jimbo leads the Recovery House of Columbus, a grandson, Brian, who is a teacher and coach in DeSoto County and a grandson Alan who is a member of the Columbus Fire and Rescue Department," Smith said.
