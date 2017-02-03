More Politics News

February 3, 2017 1:58 PM

Right-to-die bill advances in New Mexico Legislature

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

A proposal that would allow terminally ill patients in New Mexico to end their lives with help from doctors is advancing in the New Mexico Legislature.

The state House Health and Human Services committee endorsed the bill Friday on a 4-3 party-line vote with Democrats in favor after three hours of public debate and testimonials.

New Mexico's assisted suicide law makes it a felony for doctors to end the life of a terminally ill patient.

In June, the New Mexico Supreme Court refused to overturn the law. Right-to-die advocates are turning to lawmakers to change state statutes.

Five other states allow residents to end their lives legally with medication prescribed by a physician.

The New Mexico bill is sponsored by Democratic Reps. Bill McCamley and Deborah Armstrong.

