Voters await economic revival in a part of pro-Trump America

ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-An ice fisherman walks out on a frozen portion of the Mississippi River in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. In this corner of middle America, in this one, small slice of the nation that sent Trump to Washington, they are watching and they are waiting, their hopes pinned on his promised economic renaissance. And if four years from now the change he pledged hasn't found them here, the people of Crawford County might change again to someone else.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Brothers Todd, right, and Scott Yeomans, owners of a custom sportswear company, stand in their store in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. They said they're trying to do the right thing by making their products with American-made fabrics and American labor, but they're competing against companies that use factories overseas. They'd like to provide health insurance, but they've run the numbers and it would cost $200,000 a year, far more than they can spend. Recently, a longtime worker left for a job with benefits.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-A cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump sits in a window as pedestrians notice it from below in McGregor, Iowa, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Some 50 counties stretching 300 miles down the Mississippi River, through Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois, switched from blue to red in November.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Marlene Kramer stands for the national anthem while watching her stepdaughter cheerlead at a high school wrestling meet in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Kramer, who voted twice for Obama, used to watch Trump on "Celebrity Apprentice." "I said to myself, ugh, I can't stand him." And when he announced his candidacy, she thought it was a joke. "Then my husband said to me, 'Just think, everything he touches seems to turn to money,'" she said, and she changed her mind. "I'm hoping he'll make this country really rich."
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Marlene Kramer works at a sewing machine for a custom sportswear company in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Since the company doesn't provide health insurance, Kramer said she's glad that the Affordable Care Act has helped millions get insurance and saved lives. But it hasn't helped hers. She and her husband were stunned to see premiums over $1,000 per month. It's cheaper for them to pay the penalty of $2,000 and forgo health insurance, and they pray they don't get sick before Trump, she hopes, keeps his promise to replace the law with something better.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Marlene Kramer, center, attends a wrestling meet to watch her stepdaughter Sierra, 16, center left, cheerlead at a high school wrestling meet in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Kramer thinks Barack Obama inherited a country in trouble, and he did as good a job as he could in the time that he had. She admires him, still. But she voted for Donald Trump. "His things aren't going the way we want them here," she said, "so we needed to go in another direction."
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-A customer crosses the street while leaving a shop along the main business district in Prairie du Chien, Wis., in Crawford County, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The county is one of dozens in middle America that switched from blue to red in November, but these Trump voters aren't looking for changes on immigration or refugees; if promises of an economic renaissance aren't fulfilled, they warn that Trump could be out four years from now.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Robbo Coleman watches a live broadcast of former President Barack Obama waving goodbye during the inauguration of President Donald Trump at the Sawmill Saloon in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Coleman voted for Obama four years ago. This time, he voted for Trump. To explain why, he held up an ink pen, wrapped in plastic with "Made in China" printed in block letters. "I don't see why we can't make pens in Prairie du Chien, or in Louisville, Ky., or in Alabama, or wherever," he said.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-President Donald Trump is sworn in during a live broadcast of the inauguration as Denny Riebe, from right, Doug Dickman, Scott Reilly, and Bill Winter, play cards at the Sawmill Saloon in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The men who meet here for cards every morning and call themselves the Corner of Superior Knowledge are made up democrats, Trump supporters and another described as agnostic. The campaign vitriol that has cleaved apart the country has not left the same scars here, a place where talking politics is considered impolite, where wives reported not knowing how their own husbands voted and husbands said they never asked their wives.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Kreig Holt, left, looks on as his wife, Lydia, flips through envelopes, each containing money for the each of the monthly bills they have to pay, as they stand in their kitchen in Wauzeka, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. They both earn about $10 an hour and, with two kids, there's always one or two they have to skip. She did the math; at this rate, they'll be paying these same bills for 87 years. In 2012, Lydia Holt voted for Barack Obama because he promised her change, but she feels that change hasn't reached her here. So in 2016, she chose Donald Trump.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Lydia Holt, left, talks her stepson, Carter, 7, into going to bed at their home in Wauzeka, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Holt, who makes $400 a week as an assistant at a law firm and whose husband doesn't do much better at a car parts store, worry that by the time their sons grow up there will be nothing left for them here.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Bernard Moravits walks on his farm in Bloomington, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Moravits works on his 10,000 acres at least 12 hours every day, and usually a lot longer. He diversified to minimize risk and now farm dairy cows and beef cows, corn, beans, alfalfa. The price of milk and other agricultural goods has plummeted, and it's getting harder to keep things running, he said. Change is what he looked to Obama for and now expects from Trump.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Bernard Moravits inspects cows being milked at his farm in Bloomington, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Moravits does have several choice words for President Donald Trump's move to build "his stupid wall" and deport Hispanic laborers. He thinks it's demeaning to hard-working people. He has Hispanic workers who have been with him 15 years. He built them apartments. He trusts them to do a dirty, difficult job that he said white people aren't willing to do anymore. "A lot of people don't treat them like people," he grumbled.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Bernard Moravits stands outside his farm in Bloomington, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Moravits said of President Donald Trump, "Somebody needs to get some Gorilla Glue and glue his lips shut," but has watched his profits plummet and was willing to take the risk. He isn't entirely confident Trump is going to "Make America Great Again" for farmers. He just felt he had no choice but to take the gamble.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Jackie Suelflow, right, and Mikey Clanton, left, dance and sing during a ladies bowling night in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Here in Crawford County, residents often recite two facts about their hometown, the first one proudly: It is the second-oldest community in the state. The next is that it's also one of the poorest. There are no rusted-out manufacturing plants to embody this discontent. The downtown main street bustles with tourists come summer. Just a few vacant storefronts hint at the seething resentment that life still seems harder here than it should.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Mark Berns sits in his small engine repair shop in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. "If you ask anybody here, we'll all tell you the same thing: We're tired of living like this. We've been railroaded, run over by the politicians and run over by laws," said Berns in the shop he can barely afford to keep open anymore. He drives a 14-year-old truck with 207,000 miles on it because he doesn't make enough profit to buy a new one. Berns watched Trump's first days in office half-hopeful, half-frightened about the future but said he's willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Jeff McCullick walks into his home in Ferryville, Wis., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. McCullick voted for Donald Trump, with gun rights being a major factor in his decision. He's an avid hunter who feared Hillary Clinton's tougher stance on guns could ultimately lead to him losing his rifles and shotguns.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Jeff McCullick, left, stands next to his son Dylan, 18, in their home in Ferryville, Wis., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Dylan said he supported Barack Obama when he was younger and wanted his parents to vote for the first black president. But he said he's not sure he would vote for Obama as an adult. A recent high school graduate, he said he's worried about the lack of job opportunities in the county and is considering going to technical school to become a diesel mechanic. His father works in maintenance in a federal government job.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Mark Kleinow, background, ice fishes with his friend Rick Trudo, foreground, on a frozen portion of the Mississippi River in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Trudo voted for Trump and Kleinow voted for Clinton. But the left-right, blue-red vitriol that has cleaved apart the country has not left the same scars here.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Mary Stuckey, who owns the only market in town with her husband, waits for customers in Wauzeka, Wis., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The mom-and-pop grocery store has been a fixture in the community for more than 100 years. But the owners - who hope to retire and have had the store on the real estate market for a few years with no takers - say business has slowed, partly because residents are willing to travel longer distances to shop at grocery and big box stores in Prairie du Chien.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, FEB. 7, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-A train travels over the Mississippi River in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. So many voters switched from blue to red in some 50 counties stretching 300 miles down the Mississippi River, through Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois, that it transformed in one election season into Donald Trump Country.
David Goldman
AP Photo
