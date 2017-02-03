Man pleads guilty to 2 fraud schemes in Charlotte

A man living in Costa Rica has pleaded guilty in Charlotte for his involvement in two fraud schemes.
The Justice Department said in a news release Thursday that 45-year-old Kristian Francis Sierp, former of Boca Raton, Florida, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge David Cayer.
The Justice Department says one of the operations was a $10 million "sweepstakes scheme" that targeted elderly people. Sierp pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The other was a $2.5 million high-yield investment fraud. Sierp pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
Sierp will be sentenced in June by U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney in Charlotte.
