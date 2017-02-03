Police: Basketball coach threatened over playing time

Police say a high school basketball coach was threatened by an armed man about playing time.
The Jersey Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2kzNn0E ) a Lincoln High School basketball coach told Jersey City police that a masked man wielding a crowbar pulled him from his car, forced him to the ground and threatened him on Monday night.
According to a police report the suspect told the coach, "You need to start playing the seniors for two minutes a quarter or I'm going to kill you."
The school's athletic director declined to comment on the alleged attack. The coach's name has not been released.
Police have not made any arrests.
