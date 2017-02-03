Tribes, regulator oppose closure of Arizona power plant

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature' Pause

1:22 Trump on 'tough' phone calls: Don't worry about it

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

7:24 Senate votes to advance DeVos nomination

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business