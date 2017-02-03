Arizona Senate OKs bill banning license plate covers

The Arizona Senate has voted for a law that would ban license plate covers typically used to prevent photo enforcement cameras from capturing an image of the plate.
Senate Bill 1073 by Democrat Steve Farley was approved on 20 to 10 vote on Thursday and now heads to the House. Farley has been pushing identical legislation for years with no success.
He says his license plate cover bill isn't just about photo enforcement. Farley says the covers obscure the numbers, letters and tags during some times of the day and make it hard for police to read the plate and identify lawbreakers.
The Tucson lawmaker says it makes no sense to require a license plate and then allow covers that can make them difficult if not impossible to read.
