More Politics News

February 3, 2017 4:45 AM

Navy investigating convoy's display of Trump flag

The Associated Press
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

The Navy is investigating the display of a Donald Trump campaign flag by the lead vehicle in a military convoy.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2jIH5HQ) the Navy has repeatedly warned sailors against appearing to endorse candidates while on the job.

The convoy belongs to a special warfare unit based in Virginia Beach. But the images of a pro-Trump flag on a vehicle's antenna first circulated on social media and through news reports in Kentucky.

U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor called the behavior "inappropriate." He's a Republican from Virginia Beach, a Trump supporter and a former Navy SEAL.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos