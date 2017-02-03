Oktibbeha County man sentenced for shooting man

A Starkville man has been convicted of aggravated assault for the March 2014 shooting of another man.
In a news release Thursday, Attorney General Jim Hood said 23-year-old Tobias Coleman was sentenced Wednesday by Oktibbeha County Circuit Court Judge James T. Kitchens, Jr., for one count of aggravated assault.
Coleman was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with five years suspended, leaving 15 years to serve. He was also ordered to pay $500 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund, $1,000 in fines and all court costs.
An investigation revealed that Coleman shot Zacharias Blanchard of Starkville in the head, resulting in serious injury to Blanchard. Months before the crime, a dispute between the two men led Coleman to seek revenge and shoot Blanchard at Club Rock in Oktibbeha County.
Comments