Rhode Island House speaker silent on Trump immigration order

A top leader of Rhode Island's Democratic-controlled General Assembly is remaining mum on Republican President Donald Trump's immigration policy as other lawmakers are speaking out.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2l1aCym ) a spokesman for Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello declined to comment when the newspaper tried to approach Mattiello on the House floor on Wednesday. Mattiello has declined multiple interview requests about Trump's recent orders on immigration.
Trump signed an executive order banning travel into the country by people from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and blocking refugees for 120 days.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo participated in a protest at the State House on Sunday, saying Rhode Islanders will "stand strong" against the "Muslim ban."
Democratic state Rep. Aaron Regunberg has said Trump's order would "tear apart immigrant families."
