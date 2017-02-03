Providence opposes sale of city water for power plant

The Providence City Council has passed a set of resolutions opposing plans by the town of Johnston to sell water to a company seeking to build a gas-fired power plant.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2l3cWEp ) that one of the resolutions passed Thursday seeks legislation that would ban any town receiving city water from selling it to out-of-town customers.
The resolutions come after the town of Burrillville and the city of Woonsocket turned down bids from Chicago-based Invenergy to buy municipal water for the proposed $700-million plant in Burrillville.
Johnston accepted Invenergy's offer, and the agreement calls for roughly 15,000 gallons of water to be shipped to the power plant for 20 years. But the town buys its water from Providence Water, which is a city agency.
