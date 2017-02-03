Gov. to host first 'Justice Cabinet' meeting on immigration

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is going to be hosting the first meeting of his new Justice and Civil Rights Cabinet that was created to help express the state's opposition to the immigration policies of GOP President Donald Trump.
The Republican governor says he hopes the meeting will provide a "path forward" in outlining how the state can oppose Trump's executive orders that restrict immigration and travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Scott said Thursday he believes the federal government's policies are overreaching.
He says he wants to know how the state can protect Vermonters and others who live within the state's borders.
Earlier this week Scott said he would not work with federal authorities to carry out border security and immigration enforcement orders as suggested by Trump's orders.
