Summit seeks to bridge New Hampshire's digital divide

Business, technology and political leaders are working together to close what they call New Hampshire's "digital divide."
Robert McLaughlin of New England College is leading a daylong summit in Manchester on Friday to develop strategies to help low-income families with computers, email and the internet. The goal is to bring together federal officials, philanthropists and others to secure funding to cover the cost of investing in new and affordable technology for needy families.
State leaders including Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and a representative from Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's office will join the summit at noon to announce details for how the plan will be implemented statewide.
