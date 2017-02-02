Is South Dakota more violent than it's ever been?

In the 1950s, it wasn't unheard of for South Dakota to log a single murder a year.
In 2017, the state saw two on the first day of the year.
Few would argue the halcyon days of unlocked cars with keys in the ignition are long gone in the state. But even the days of 2005 are a distant memory in terms of violent crime.
South Dakota may well be more dangerous than it's ever been.
An alarming combination of guns, drugs and addiction is largely behind the decade-long surge in the state's violent crime rate, which came as most states saw violence drop.
The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2jCiQfx) reports that statistics and historians suggest the level of assaults, robberies and killings are unprecedented in the state, going back all the way to the Wild West.
South Dakota's violent crime rate doubled in the last decade to 383 per 100,000 residents in 2015, according to FBI statistics.
Deadwood during the gold rush was dangerous but not as violent as its lore, historians said, and illicit alcohol sales during prohibition did not produce the kind of violence the methamphetamine trade has.
The violent crime rate in the Sioux Falls metro area is now higher than rates in Fargo, Omaha, Lincoln and other similar cities in the region.
"People have had their head in the sand and are not talking about the serious problems we have in our state," Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.
-----
Sheriff: Guns, drugs a growing problem in Sioux Falls
Milstead is among the law enforcement officials who point to a more heavily-armed drug culture as a significant factor behind the recent violence: Drug offenders are carrying guns, robbing businesses, strangers and each other more often than the Sioux Falls-raised sheriff has seen in his lifetime.
South Dakota is still a relatively safe place, but its violent crime rate has spiked more dramatically than its neighbors. Violent crime rates in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and Wyoming either fell or increased slightly over the past decade, while North Dakota and South Dakota's numbers climbed.
State and local officials blame a wave of methamphetamine trafficking that was late to arrive in South Dakota but has now established itself as part of a network of illegal drug distribution.
-----
Alarming numbers
Annual crime reports from the South Dakota Attorney General's office show dramatic increases in drug and violent crime totals over the last decade.
South Dakota law enforcement made nearly 7,200 drug-related arrests in 2015, nearly double the number made in 2005. Aggravated assault and robbery cases also doubled over the same time.
Some of the jump in aggravated assaults stems from a change in definition — the legislature voted to classify choking incidents as aggravated assault in 2013 — but most of it is not. Even after the change spiked the numbers, the number has grown by 417.
Attorney General Marty Jackley, who said the factors behind violent crime vary but typically involve controlled substances.
The U.S. Attorney's Office, which handles high-volume methamphetamine cases, is prosecuting more of them. The number of federal-level methamphetamine prosecutions in South Dakota jumped from 24 in 2010 to 46 in 2015 after peaking at 57 in 2014.
In Rapid City, methamphetamine was involved in three of the four officer-involved shootings during Police Chief Karl Jegeris' first two years in office.
The methamphetamine increase in South Dakota has come without the aid of home labs. Instead, it's coming from out-of-state, Jackley said, alongside shipments of marijuana from Colorado, Washington and Oregon. "All three of those states have the same thing in common: They have legalized marijuana for recreational purposes," Jackley said.
-----
'Everyone's armed'
The public's appetite for high-grade marijuana and methamphetamine has fostered a more violent drug culture in which buyers and sellers are more likely to arm themselves, Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns said.
"That seems to be the new trend — everyone's armed," Burns said.
"Drug rips," in which one user or dealer robs another, motivate victims to arm themselves for future transactions out of fear of being robbed again, Burns explained. The robberies usually go unreported, below the radar of law enforcement until they become fatal.
Among the highest profile examples was the 2013 shooting death of 19-year-old Jordan LeBeau, who was killed by two Watertown teenagers in a botched drug rip. LeBeau had armed himself after being "ripped" earlier in the year.
Sheriff Milstead started his law enforcement career with the Sioux Falls Police Department in the 1970s.
"We had drug arrests back then, but the drug arrests would be four kids caught in a car with a baggie of marijuana," Milstead said.
-----
Comparing crime
No set of crime statistics paints a precise picture. The FBI's Uniform Crime Report was created in 1930 in an attempt to standardize crime reports nationwide, but the system depends on hundreds of local agencies keeping accurate figures and reporting them consistently, which doesn't always happen.
Agencies submit reports using federal definition of crimes, which sometimes differ from state or local definitions. In South Dakota, the FBI statistics also left out homicides on Indian reservations until 2009.
Even so, the FBI figures remain the most widely used metric for criminal activity, and represent the longest-running compilation of nationwide crime statistics.
James Cullen, a research and program associate at the Brennan Center for Justice, looked at South Dakota's crime rates and saw a clear trend.
"The fact that you're seeing robberies going up 20 percent in a year, that's something you usually don't see," said Cullen. "It's notable that this is not just a one-year blip."
Adjunct professor and author Jon Lauck, who works by day for Sen. John Thune, compiled a list of South Dakota homicides using data from the FBI for a memo on the state's murder and violent crime rate. The memo wasn't part of any particular project, but was born out of historical curiosity and informed by what the author of seven books on Midwestern history knew from his work on the state's past:
"It was really a peaceful place," Lauck said.
His memo showed some years in the 1950s with a single murder - a stark contrast to the annual figures seen today.
-----
Prohibition, Wild West
Charles Vollan, a professor of history at South Dakota State University, is researching on a book about prohibition in the state.
Imperfect as the FBI's figures may be, accurate figures on violent crime in South Dakota before 1930 are nearly non-existent in the state. Much of Vollan's research on crime in the 1920s comes from newspaper archives and annual reports from the State Sheriff, a short-lived law enforcement agency dissolved in 1933.
Comprehensive tallies of violent crime in those years don't exist, Vollan said. Not all local agencies submitted reports to the State Sheriff's office, and homicide figures are restricted to those investigated by the state agency.
The Daily Argus Leader reported on arguments that rising crime was a reason to repeal prohibition, but it also reported police arrested about a third as many people in 1930 as they did in 1916.
"With prohibition crime did go down (a classic prediction by the drys), but people felt that in the prohibition era crime increased," Vollan said.
Which is not to say that prohibition wasn't tied to violence. There were high-profile murders, including the killing of two federal agents in Spink County. Journalist Chuck Cecil's book about prohibition, "Astride the White Mule," described the 1927 ambush as "the most abhorrent occurrence during the state's long prohibition era," one that turned the state against a continued alcohol ban.
The other historical era in South Dakota tagged as violent in the popular imagination is the "Wild West" of the late 1800s, typified by Deadwood during the gold rush from 1875-79.
"There's always a debate about how violent the Wild West was," Black Hills State University Professor David Wolff said.
Deadwood was less violent than the TV version on HBO might suggest, however, Wolff said. That's based on his research from Deadwood city archives and newspapers from the era.
Wolff counted around 35 violent deaths — not counting attacks by Native Americans — during the 45 months between the discovery of gold in Deadwood Creek and the fire that destroyed the city in 1879. That amounts to one violent death every six months.
"In an area of 10,000 people, that's pretty high," Wolff said.
Even so, Wolff said, the rest of the state was far more harmonious. Deadwood was a destination for seekers of gold and fortune, Wolff said, most of whom were young, male and prone to heavy drinking.
"It was an outlier," Wolff said.
-----
Modern parallels
Wolff's point on the space between the danger to the average South Dakotan and those who sought gold is not without a current parallel.
Today, homicides usually involve drugs or alcohol and happen between people who know one another. Robberies and assaults also tend to involve acquaintances.
Burns said there are neighborhoods where incidents of violence are more frequent, but he also said drug use and the violence associated with it are not always restricted to the city's older, lower-income neighborhoods. The LeBeau murder took place in a new development in northwest Sioux Falls.
"Unfortunately, drug use happens all over our community. Addiction has no regard for financial circumstance," Burns said. "There have been these instances in those outlying areas."
Both Milstead and Burns hope to see more work done on the addiction and treatment, alongside stepped-up policing.
If the city hopes to reverse the trend, Milstead said, it will take more than policing to make that happen.
"Unless we get our drug trafficking and our drug addiction under control," Milstead said, "this is the kind of thing we're going to be dealing with."
