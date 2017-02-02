New Mexico governor vetoes emergency court funding

New Mexico state court officials warned that time is running out to ensure funding of jury trials after Gov. Susana Martinez on Thursday vetoed $800,000 in emergency funds for the judiciary.
New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels told a Senate committee that criminal cases are likely to be dismissed based on delays if funding to compensate jurors is not approved by March. He added that the Supreme Court itself will begin closing one day every other week without an infusion of money for staff salaries.
In a written veto message, Martinez said lawmakers failed address how the courts might operate more efficiently and said she would take up the judiciary's request directly as chairwoman of the New Mexico State Board of Finance later this month.
"When this issue first arose, I was hopeful that legislative leadership would prevail," Martinez wrote. "Because that did not occur, I will act."
The Republican governor approved other provisions of the same bill that ensure more than 400 seasonal legislative employees receive paychecks this week. At the same time, Martinez excoriated lawmakers for not making deeper cuts to their own operating budget for the current legislative session.
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth accused the governor of playing political games rather than seriously addressing a state budget crisis.
New Mexico is grappling with a budget shortfall and plunging tax revenues linked to a downturn in the oil and natural gas sectors, a tepid local economy and a corresponding drop in state revenue. A package of solvency measures was approved this week that plugged an $80 million deficit for the fiscal year ending June 30 and restores a modest financial cushion.
The roughly $9 million spending bill for the legislative session represents a tiny fraction of the state's annual $6 billion general fund budget, but the governor and House Republicans said it was important for the Legislature to lead by example. Year-round funding to the Legislative branch was cut by 3 percent in October, with another $3 million recently taken from its reserves to shore up the state general fund.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman John Arthur Smith warned that more agency cuts are likely as the legislature now turns to drafting a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
"Without new revenues we're still $120 million short," he said.
Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee said they were dumbfounded by the governor's suggestion that court spending had not been thoroughly discussed, noting recent public presentations by the Administrative Office of the Courts about dire financial issues.
Daniels and district court judges on Thursday described austerity measures in state courts that include canceled spending on security, office supplies, travel expenses as well as widespread hiring delays. In three out of 12 districts, court clerks have reduced the hours they can attend to the public.
