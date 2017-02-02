Dems in Trump states face pressure on Supreme Court pick

As President Donald Trump presses for Senate confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, much of the initial, intense pressure will be on moderate Democrats, especially those up for re-election next year in states that Trump won handily.
Some of those senators are keeping their options open, saying they will wait to meet with the nominee and make a decision in time. Some have signaled or pledged opposition.
Led by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, Democrats are insisting that Gorsuch get 60 votes of support in the 100-member Senate, saying that would make it clear that Gorsuch is mainstream enough to be confirmed.
It's unclear if Republicans, with a 52-48 majority, will be able to woo the eight Democrats they need.
Comments