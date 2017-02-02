House to vote on sex education parental notification bill

Parents would get advance notice before their children learn about sex in schools under a bill up for a vote in the New Hampshire House.
House lawmakers are voting on several bills Thursday related to education. One would require school districts to provide parents at least two weeks' notice about certain subject material, including material related to human sexuality and reproduction.
Current law allows parents to opt out if they object to course material but does not require parental notification. Supporters say the proposed change would allow parents to talk to their children before the lesson and follow up with them after. Opponents say it will create a greater stigma about sex education and could affect curricula ranging from science to literature.
Comments