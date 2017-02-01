Little heard in public, Bannon is quiet power in Oval Office

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan Pause

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

1:44 Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:45 ‘Near normal’ hurricane season expected this year

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools