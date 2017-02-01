Utah bill would gut rule for non-Republicans on 24 boards

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia Pause

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

2:45 ‘Near normal’ hurricane season expected this year

2:56 Sen. Jim Risch questions Tillerson about Iran deal at secretary of state hearing

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House