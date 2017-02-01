More Politics News

February 1, 2017 12:23 PM

Police: Man arrested in parking lot killing of his ex-wife

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Phoenix police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of his ex-wife in the presence of their two small children amid continuing legal battles between the parents.

Police say Josiah English III was arrested on suspicion of first-degree and aggravated assault in the killing Tuesday morning of 35-year-old Blanca Gutierrez-Calzoncit (cal-zohn-CEET').

Gutierrez-Calzoncit was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the apartment complex where she lived. Police have said the children were present but not whether they saw the their mother being killed.

Court records indicate English and Gutierrez-Calconcit were battling over her intent to relocate the children to Mexico.

English represented himself in the pending family-law case, and court records don't list an attorney for English who could comment on the criminal allegations.

