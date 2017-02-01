More Politics News

February 1, 2017 12:19 PM

$5,000 reward offered for convictions in death of 7 dogs

The Associated Press
MONROE, N.C.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of seven dogs found shot along a rural road last week.

Union County sheriff's deputies found the bodies last Friday on the road near Monroe, southeast of Charlotte. The bodies had been at the scene for some time.

The group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering the reward money.

The animals are thought to have been hunting dogs. Deputies say no microchips were found to help identify their owner.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos