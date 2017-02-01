$5,000 reward offered for convictions in death of 7 dogs

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of seven dogs found shot along a rural road last week.
Union County sheriff's deputies found the bodies last Friday on the road near Monroe, southeast of Charlotte. The bodies had been at the scene for some time.
The group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering the reward money.
The animals are thought to have been hunting dogs. Deputies say no microchips were found to help identify their owner.
