Council delays vote on Sununu's education department nominee

Executive councilors delayed a vote on Gov. Chris Sununu's education commissioner nominee Wednesday over concerns the governor failed to adequately consult the state Board of Education.
Sununu, a Republican, has nominated businessman Frank Edelblut to lead the state's education department. Edelblut is a somewhat controversial choice because he lacks a professional background in public education and chose to homeschool his seven children.
Democratic Councilor Andru Volinsky pointed out state law says the governor must consult with the state board on the nomination, but Sununu said Wednesday he's only talked to the board chairman.
Attorney General Joe Foster agreed with Volinsky's interpretation, and Sununu asked to delay the confirmation vote so he can talk to board members. The seven-member state Board of Education is an advisory board of sorts to the commissioner, dealing with issues such as curriculum and approval of charter schools.
The council is expected to vote at its meeting in two weeks.
The delay, which Volinsky said was not a stalling tactic, isn't likely to change the outcome of the vote. The five-member council's three Republicans all said Wednesday they plan to vote for him. Councilor Russell Prescott even said constituents who call him during the next two weeks should not expect to change his mind.
"I will be voting for Frank Edelblut for commissioner of education unless something really different happens," he said. "If they call me on this, they're going to get a person that has made up their mind."
Two other councilors, Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican Joe Kenney, suggested Edelblut take the next two weeks to meet with educators around the state and employees of the education department, something he's not yet done.
"As someone who lacks the education credentials that past commissioners of education have possessed, I think it's very important that he gets to know the experts within the department," Pappas said.
