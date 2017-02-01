The Latest: Lawmakers talk budget plan at Ohio AP forum

The Latest on AP's legislative forum (all times local):
10:45 a.m.
Lawmakers discussing the state budget agree that fighting Ohio's addictions epidemic should be a top priority but disagree on the best approach.
GOP House Finance Chairman Ryan Smith calls the opiate crisis Ohio's number one problem. Republican Senate Finance Chairman Scott Oelslager says it's a terrible plague.
Senate minority leader Joe Schiavoni, a Democrat, says Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) proposed budget doesn't do enough to address the problem.
Speaking at a forum sponsored by The Associated Press, lawmakers disagreed Wednesday about balancing the budget with different approaches to tax hikes and cuts.
Smith says Kasich's renewed proposal to tax oil-and-drilling revenue is likely unpopular with fellow House Republicans.
Schiavoni dismissed Kasich's approach as "tax shifting." House minority leader Fred Strahorn says Ohio faces a death spiral without proper investment.
___
1:50 a.m.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich and other statewide leaders plan to address their top priorities this year at a forum sponsored by The Associated Press.
The annual event Wednesday comes two days after Kasich, a Republican, introduced his final two-year spending plan that includes a 17 percent income tax cut and tax hikes on alcohol, tobacco products and gas drilling.
The $66.9 billion proposal also would impose a half-percent increase in the state sales tax, from 5.75 percent to 6.25 percent.
Other attendees include Secretary of State Jon Husted, Attorney General Mike DeWine and Auditor Dave Yost, as well as new Ohio Republican Party chairwoman Jane Timken and Democratic Party chair David Pepper.
GOP House and Senate finance chairmen and Democratic legislative leaders also are expected.
