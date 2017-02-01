Lawsuit over 2012 NYC police shooting moves forward

A judge has cleared the way for a trial of a civil rights lawsuit over a fatal 2012 Manhattan police shooting of an emotionally disturbed man.
Federal Judge P. Kevin Castel on Tuesday denied the city's motion seeking to dismiss claims of unlawful entry and excessive force by officers.
College student Mohamad Bah, an immigrant from Guinea, was shot in his home after his mother called 911.
Police said they used a stun gun then shot Bah when he lunged with a knife.
Lawyers for Bah's family say there's evidence he was shot in the head at close range while lying on the floor.
Police have said the knife he allegedly used was contaminated in a warehouse flood during Superstorm Sandy.
The city's Law Department did not immediately comment.
