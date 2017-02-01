More Politics News

February 1, 2017 10:43 AM

Rhode Island lawmakers consider allowing sunscreen at school

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Children in Rhode Island public schools would no longer need a doctor's note to bring in sunscreen under a bill moving through the state legislature.

Warwick Democratic Rep. David Bennett tells the Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2kRGjdq ) he introduced the bill after hearing about a student who came home from a field trip sunburned because she wasn't allowed to have sunscreen.

The legislation would allow students to possess and use topical sunscreen at school and school-related events. It would stop sunscreen from being considered as an over-the-counter medication requiring a written doctor's order.

Bennett says the current rules are outdated because of what's been learned about the dangers of sun exposure and skin cancer.

The bill is scheduled for a House committee hearing Wednesday. A companion Senate bill was also introduced Wednesday.

