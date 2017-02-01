More Politics News

February 1, 2017 8:53 AM

Senate eases regulations on grain buying, warehousing

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

The Senate has approved a proposal to ease regulatory restrictions on grain buyers and warehouses in South Dakota.

Public Utilities Commission spokesman Chris Nelson says the bill streamlines the process for getting access to a bond that covers grain buying or warehousing.

The Daily Republic (http://bit.ly/2kqsC7Q ) says the commission would take over that process and make sure grain farmers get their payments promptly. Currently farmers have to file multiple times to get paid under that scenario.

The legislation moves on to the House.

