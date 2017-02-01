More Politics News

February 1, 2017 6:43 AM

Ex-lawmaker facing drug, sex charges seeks separate trials

The Associated Press
BRENTWOOD, N.H.

A former New Hampshire state lawmaker facing drug offenses and charges he allegedly tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual encounter is asking for two separate trials.

The Concord Monitor reports (http://bit.ly/2kQmYte ) an attorney for former Republican state representative Kyle Tasker, of Nottingham, recently filed the request on Tasker's behalf. Tasker is scheduled to stand trial in May on more than a dozen charges. He argues some are unrelated.

A judge will not issue a decision until after a hearing on March 16 in Brentwood.

Prosecutors say Tasker used social media to lure an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl for sex between January 2016 and March 2016.

On the day of Tasker's arrest, police allege they found "vast amounts" of drugs in his home.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos