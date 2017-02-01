More Politics News

February 1, 2017 4:48 AM

State lottery profits down in December

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia lottery revenues were down in December from the previous year because there was no massive Powerball jackpot driving sales.

A recent report to state officials showed that lottery profits in December were $44 million in December, down 10 percent from the previous year.

The lottery expects profits to be off from last year's totals because a record $1.5 billion jackpot increased sales in December 2015 and January 2016.

Proceeds from Virginia lottery sales go to help fund public education in Virginia.

