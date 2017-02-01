Murkowski voices reservations about Trump education nominee

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski decided to advance President Donald Trump's selection for education secretary to a full Senate vote, but she warned her support for the confirmation of the nominee is not guaranteed.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2jTTUA5 ) Murkowski and 11 other Republicans of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions voted Tuesday to refer Betsy DeVos' nomination to the full chamber. The committee's 11 Democrats all opposed the action.
Murkowski says her vote did not come without concerns about DeVos, an advocate for school choice, charter schools and school voucher programs.
The Alaska senator called on the nominee to prove she understands the needs of children who lack access to an alternative choice in education.
Trump has called DeVos "a brilliant and passionate education advocate."
