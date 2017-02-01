More Politics News

February 1, 2017 3:04 AM

Officer under probe for alleged misuse of computer system

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Law enforcement officials in Providence say an internal investigation is underway into allegations a city officer ran a background check on someone for a personal reason.

Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements confirmed to WPRI-TV that the patrolman is under investigation. The officer has not been named.

Clements says it's against departmental policy to use law enforcement systems and records to compile a background check on someone outside of official police business.

He says he expects the department to hand down disciplinary actions soon.

