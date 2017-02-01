University: Shocked at pill mill charges against ex-trustee

Ohio University trustees say they're shocked and disappointed at news that a doctor and former university trustee pleaded guilty to charges of running a pill mill and evading $3.5 million in taxes.
Trustees said in a Tuesday statement that they sympathize with patients and patients' families affected by Dr. Kevin Lake's unlawful behavior.
Lake acknowledged in the plea entered Monday in federal court that doctors and staff at his Columbus medical clinic were prescribing painkillers without a legitimate medical purpose.
Defense attorney Bradley Davis Barbin called Lake a smart doctor who didn't want to pay his taxes and said the case isn't over.
Lake began a nine-year term as an Ohio University trustee in 2010 and resigned on Jan. 21.
Lake is also a former Bowling Green State University trustee.
Comments