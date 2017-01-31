Alaska lawmaker seeks more scrutiny for Pebble Mine project

An Alaska legislator is proposing a new level of scrutiny for the Pebble Mine project: requiring that three state commissioners find beyond a reasonable doubt that the mine would not be a danger to the region's world-premier fishery.
Voters in 2014 decided that, besides permits, large-scale metallic mines in the Bristol Bay region also will need legislative approval.
Democratic Rep. Andy Josephson wants to build off that by requiring that the commissioners of Natural Resources, Environmental Conservation and Fish and Game must each determine that mine backers have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that their operations won't be a danger to the fishery, fish or wildlife in the region.
Pebble has yet to move into the permitting phase but it's been closely watched and debated for years.
Critics of Josephson's proposal warn against politicizing the permitting process.
