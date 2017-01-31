Sen. Warren faults Tillerson on ties to Russia, $180M payout

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has ripped into Rex Tillerson, President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state.
On the floor of the Senate Tuesday, Warren faulted Tillerson, citing his close ties with Russia as CEO of Exxon Mobil.
Warren also criticized the $180 million retirement package Tillerson is set to receive from Exxon.
Warren said when a company pays someone who is going to work for the government $180 million "that looks an awful lot like a bribe for future services."
Trump has said he sees Tillerson's dealings with Moscow as a plus. Trump credited Tillerson for doing "massive deals in Russia."
Fellow Massachusetts Democrat, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, is also opposed to Tillerson.
Markey said he has serious concerns about Tillerson's commitment to "American leadership on climate change solutions."
