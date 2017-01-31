Son charged in fatal stabbing of congressional aide

Murder charges have been filed against the son of a slain woman who worked as an aide to Illinois Congressman Dan Lipinski.
Oak Lawn police say Steven Chmela waived extradition from Wisconsin, where he had been held on a murder warrant since Jan. 12. The 27-year-old Chmela is charged in the death of Marianne Viverito.
Police say Chmela was brought back to Oak Lawn on Monday and on Tuesday ordered held without bond. Chmela was initially taken into custody in Milwaukee County on Jan. 10.
The body of the 55-year-old Viverito's was found in the basement of her Oak Lawn home last month after police received a request for a well-being check from an out-of-state police agency. She suffered multiple stab wounds.
Viverito was the daughter of former state senator and current Stickney Township supervisor Lou Viverito.
