January 31, 2017 10:40 PM

Democrats hold third forum for potential candidates

The Associated Press
DETROIT

The Democratic National Committee will hold a forum in Detroit on electing new members and candidates for office.

The forum will be held on Saturday at Wayne State University's Community Arts Theater. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will speak along with DNC Chair Donna Brazile, United Steelworkers Local 1999 President Chuck Jones and others. Jones represents workers at a Rexnord Corp. bearings plant in Indianapolis slated for closure in a move criticized by President Donald Trump before he took office.

Detroit Free Press Editorial Page Editor Stephen Henderson will moderate the forum. Candidates for secretary, treasurer, finance chair, vice chair for civic engagement and voter participation will debate. This is the third of four regional forums being held.

