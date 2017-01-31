Man who stabs 3 in Hollywood restaurant killed by police

Los Angeles police have shot a man they say stabbed at least three people before he was killed inside a fast-food restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.
LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein says an officer shot the man, who died inside the Jack in the Box restaurant Tuesday afternoon.
Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says three people were taken to the hospital and a woman declined treatment. There's no word on their conditions.
Some reports say the man appeared to be mentally unstable.
There are many homeless people in the area and they often are seen in and around the restaurant, which is near a busy corridor that includes CNN's LA headquarters, a popular movie theater, record store and several restaurants.
