Committee to finalize CWD recommendations

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU Pause

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

2:45 ‘Near normal’ hurricane season expected this year

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

2:26 Sen. Schumer tears up, describing how he will fight Trump's refugee ban