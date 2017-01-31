GOP group's TV ads press House members on health care repeal

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business Pause

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:26 Sen. Schumer tears up, describing how he will fight Trump's refugee ban

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:57 Who is Stephen Bannon?

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live