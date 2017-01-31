Monday's Sports in Brief

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU Pause

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

2:26 Sen. Schumer tears up, describing how he will fight Trump's refugee ban