US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business Pause

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

2:44 Refugee on her life and President Trump's immigration actions

2:19 Trump boasts executive orders in first weekly address

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?